Jubilation for Am Samoa Nat’l Women’s Soccer Team at FIFA Qualifiers

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa National Women’s Soccer Team last Friday etched its name into history at the ongoing Round 2 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers in the Solomon Islands.

In a thrilling 1–0 showdown, the underdogs stunned the reigning OFC Women’s Nations Cup holders and their home crowd, seizing victory with a decisive second-half strike from dynamic forward Alayna Fuamatu-Ma’afala.

The result was far from what the hosts had anticipated. The jam-packed National Stadium in Honiara fell into stunned silence as the final whistle blew, leaving the Solomon Islands faithful speechless. On the pitch, the American Samoan players collapsed into each other’s arms in sheer jubilation, celebrating as though they had already booked their ticket to next year’s World Cup.

But they had every reason to celebrate in such an emotional fashion, considering the fact that this is the very first time in nearly 19 years they have beaten the Solomon Islands!

According to OFC records, the two sides had met four times since 2007, with the Solomon Islands winning each encounter convincingly. The first clash came at the 2007 South Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, where the hosts cruised to a 3–0 win. Four years later, in 2011, a friendly match ended in another defeat for American Samoa, this time 4–0. Their third meeting, during the 2018 OFC Women’s Championship Qualifier, saw the Solomon Islands prevail 2–0. Most recently, in the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers, the Solomon Islands inflicted a heavy 7–1 demolition.

Nearly two decades of blood, sweat, tears, frustration, and disappointment were finally redeemed by a display of grit, determination, resilience, and courage.

Their remarkable win follows their breakthrough win last November in Round 1 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers, hosted by the Cook Islands. For a team that had never scored a single goal in five previous World Cup qualifying campaigns dating back to 1998, this new‑look American Samoa side — built largely around off-island-based talent — delivered a stunning breakthrough. In just two matches, they netted seven goals without conceding, rewriting their footballing story.

Their historic run began with a commanding 3–0 victory over Tonga, before sealing the title with a resounding 4–0 win against tournament hosts Cook Islands — the largest victory ever recorded by the American Samoa women’s team on the international stage.

It was also the first time American Samoa had advanced to the second stage of a World Cup Qualifying Tournament, where it continued its forward momentum, achieving another historic milestone by defeating the reigning OFC Women’s Nations Cup holders in front of their home crowd last Friday.

OFC Media footage of the game highlighted American Samoa’s attacking trio of Ionare Ve’e, Morgan Patea, and Atianna Ma’afala carving out opportunities in the opening stages, but none could find the finishing touch. The breakthrough, however, was destined to come after the interval.

In the 56th minute, midfielder Mia Toeina cut the ball back across the box, perfectly setting up Alayna Fuamatu‑Ma’afala. The dynamic forward made no mistake, slotting home her second goal of the qualifying campaign to put American Samoa ahead and send shockwaves through the National Stadium in Honiara.

Moments later, Morgan Patea nearly doubled the lead with a powerful strike from her right foot, only to see it cannon off the crossbar. The close call left the Solomon Islands reeling, struggling to regroup as American Samoa pressed forward with composure and fiercely held on to their lead until the final whistle.

Eight teams are competing to determine OFC’s one direct spot at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The qualification process is split into three separate phases.

After their success during Round One in the Cook Islands last December, American Samoa has now joined seven nations in Round Two of the qualification process. During Round Two, eight clubs are split into two groups of four at separate venues.

Solomon Islands hosts Group A in Honiara alongside New Zealand, Samoa, and American Samoa, whilst Fiji hosts Group B in Ba with Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu. The top two in each group advance to Round Three.

Round Three will be played in New Zealand across two venues in April 2026. The four nations still in contention for qualification will meet in a knockout-style format, with the winner of either semi-final progressing to the final. The winner of the Round Three final will secure their spot at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, while the runner-up will head to the inter-confederation play-offs.

American Samoa now faces Samoa, who were thrashed 8-0 by New Zealand last Friday.