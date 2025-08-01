Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — American Samoa’s junior tennis players are once again turning heads across Oceania with a commanding performance in the Level 5 Open Category of the recent USTA Hawai‘i Pacific Summer Junior Tournament.

The six-member squad, comprising three boys and three girls in the 12–14 age division, returned home with three gold medals and one silver, capping off an intensely contested tournament held on July 18-20 with a powerful show of skill and determination in unfamiliar territory.

Having competed mainly across southern Oceania, with tournament appearances stretching from Down Under Australia, Vanuatu in the west, Fiji, Samoa, to Tahiti in the east, American Samoa’s junior tennis team has now ventured far north, competing for the first time in the Aloha State.

For many of these rising athletes, it was their debut match-up against U.S. opponents on a national stage, offering both challenge and opportunity in the USTA Hawai‘i Pacific Summer Junior Tournament.

Joella and Joelei Ioane, hailed as the Pacific’s answer to Venus and Serena Williams, continue to dazzle on the court, this time with rising star Alexandra Amoa. Together, Amoa and Joelei have formed a formidable doubles partnership, sweeping gold across multiple regional tournaments. The duo once again proved unstoppable, clinching gold in the 14U Doubles competition at the Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex in Central Oahu Regional Park.

In the Singles competition, Joelei delivered a standout performance, earning silver after a hard-fought final that could have gone either way. Amoa showcased grit throughout the tournament, ultimately securing a respectable sixth-place finish. But it was Joella who stole the spotlight, emerging as a force to be reckoned with in the 12U division, powering confidently past every opponent to claim gold in the Singles final with commanding poise, composure, and precision.

In the Boys category 14U division, Aifili Tamasoaali’i and Toa Godinet displayed tenacity and heart as they battled seasoned opponents. Though they did not place, their performance reflected grit and determination.

In the 12U division, Tydeus Asalele may have fallen short of a medal, but his “never-say-die” spirit and spectacular skill left a lasting impression on the judges. In recognition of his relentless effort and sportsmanship, he was awarded the Boys 12U Consolation Champion title.

But what's special about this tournament is that, the determination and dedication of these young athletes to strive to be the best they can be despite the challenge of being pitched against more experienced opponents, is matched by the determination and dedication of their parents to provide this opportunity to help develop and hone their skills as they progress in the tennis journey.

According to Joseph Ioane, the proud father of Joella and Joelei, the young athletes' parents funded their whole participation in this tournament. He shared that they had held fundraisers and had spent their own money to fund the trip.

“It was our summer plan, and a meaningful investment in our daughters’ tennis journey,” said proud father Ioane Ioane. “We’re deeply grateful to our local coaches, Dave and Muka Godinet, and to the American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) for their ongoing support in other international tournaments our kids have been invited to.”

However, Ioane emphasized that this particular event, the USTA Hawaii Pacific Level 5 tournament, was entirely parent-funded.

“This tournament was a personal investment in their future,” he said. “It was definitely an expensive one. But God provides, and we’re so thankful to everyone who supported our kids’ fundraiser. Every parent had to either fundraise or pay out of pocket to give their child this opportunity for greater exposure and experience. And it was well worth it.”

Speaking to Samoa News, Ioane shared that he and his wife, Leuila Aasa-Ioane, spent two weeks fundraising and contributed nearly $15,000 of their own money to cover airfare, accommodations, meals, and transportation.

“It’s our investment in our girls’ tennis journey, and it’s money well spent,” he said. “We see their passion and love for the game. We’d rather put our resources into helping them chase their dreams than watch them get pulled into the many distractions that affect youth today and keep them from reaching their full potential.”

He added that while they naturally hope for their daughters to succeed, they’re careful not to let expectations become a burden.

“As parents, of course we want them to win,” Ioane said. “But we always remind them not to feel pressured by our hopes. Win or lose, we love them unconditionally. What matters most is that they give their all when they step onto the court.”

Ioane says his daughters have been swinging rackets since they could walk, and the journey has been nothing short of exhilarating for him and his wife, Leuila.

“To watch them grow and develop into the players they are today has been a blessing,” he said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the guidance of our local coaches, Dave and Muka Godinet, and the continued support of the American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA).”

But above all, Ioane credits a higher power.

“It’s through the grace of God and His protection that they’re able to enjoy the game they love,” he acknowledged.

As their daughters began traveling abroad to compete in regional tournaments, the couple’s excitement was often tempered by concern for their safety, and that of their teammates.

Last year marked a new chapter in the girls’ tennis journey as they began traveling further afield. Joella competed in a junior tournament in Hong Kong, gaining valuable international experience, before heading to New Zealand to attend a prestigious training camp hosted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF), a key development opportunity for rising Pacific athletes.

Meanwhile, in February 2025, Joelei Ioane and Alexandra Amoa proudly represented Pacific Oceania at the ITF World Junior Teams Asia/Oceania Prequalifying Event held in Isa Town, Bahrain, a small island nation in the Persian Gulf, east of Saudi Arabia. The tournament brought together top junior players from across the region, offering high-level competition and exposure on the global stage.

Their fears were tragically validated in December last year, when Joella Ioane and fellow athletes Herman Thomsen and Aifili Tamasoali‘i narrowly escaped a deadly 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu.

The trio had just completed their matches at the Vanuatu Regional Championships, where Joella and Thomsen earned gold medals and Tamasoali‘i secured bronze. Mere hours after their departure, the powerful quake struck near Port Vila, the capital and host city of the tournament, claiming at least 14 lives.

“It shook us,” Ioane said. “We were thankful they were safe, but our hearts broke for the people of Vanuatu. It reminded us how fragile life is, and how important it is to cover our children in prayer wherever they go.”

The quake hit close to home, literally.

“One of the buildings that collapsed housed a supermarket and the Western Union office where they used to shop and withdraw money from,” Ioane recalled. “My heart goes out to the relatives of those who lost their lives in that terrible tragedy, and I thank God for His grace and protection over our tennis players.”

Ioane and Leuila had traveled to Samoa to greet Joella on her arrival at Faleolo International Airport. They first learned of the earthquake through calls from concerned friends and relatives, asking whether Joella and her team were still in Vanuatu or had made it out safely.

“It was surreal,” he said. “We didn’t know what had happened until the calls started coming in. We were overwhelmed, but also deeply grateful. After that incident, my wife and I decided to make a conscious effort to be there for our girls. No matter where they competed, at least one of us should be there."

Reflecting on their return, Ioane shared that it felt good to be home. “We’re settling back into the rhythm of life in American Samoa,” he said, “getting ready for another school year, and of course, more competitions ahead, both local and international.”

With quiet pride, he added: “God is good. We’ve been blessed with our children, and their achievements are all because of Him. He has a plan for them and for everyone. To God be all the glory.”