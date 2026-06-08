WestPac Science & Statistical Committee’s research priorities and climate resilience efforts

HONOLULU — The Scientific and Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council completed its review of several key fisheries science and management issues at its meeting last week.

The SSC endorsed the 2026 American Samoa Bottomfish Stock Assessment Update as the best scientific information available for fishery management decisions. The Committee emphasized the need for continued improvements to fisheries stock assessment tools and encouraged the National Marine Fisheries Service to prioritize development of length-based assessment capabilities that are better suited to Pacific Island fisheries.

The SCC also adopted a new research priority ranking protocol design to improve how fisheries science needs are identified and evaluated across the region. In addition, members endorsed the final report of the Climate Scenario Working Group and recommended its findings be considered in future Council decision-making to help fisheries adapt to changing ocean conditions.

Recognizing the importance of both commercial and community-based fishing, the SSC recommended continued evaluation of catch estimates for Hawai‘i’s deep-seven bottomfish and uku fisheries. It also supported research to better understand how socio-economic factors affect fishing activity and how fish are shared and used in local communities.

2025 ANNUAL STOCK ASSESSMENT AND FISHERY EVALUATION REPORTS

The SSC heard comprehensive reports on the 2025 performance of Council-managed fisheries in the Western Pacific region. Highlights include:

American Samoa experienced declines in both bottomfish and pelagic fisheries. Bottomfish landings dropped to 5,011 pounds, while pelagic catch decreased by 14.6% to 3 million pounds. Albacore catch rates in the longline fishery also declined slightly in 2025, while still above the five-year average. This follows a decline in participating longline vessels due to difficult market conditions and higher costs, although 2025 was a slight improvement from the previous year.

In Hawai‘i, total pelagic catch declined from approximately 34 million pounds in 2024 to 32.6 million pounds in 2025. Despite the decrease in volume, higher market prices drove total revenue up by $8 million to almost $120 million. The longline fishery followed a similar pattern, with reduced catch offset by stronger prices. Notably, bigeye tuna landings increased to just over 14 million pounds, while swordfish catch also rose, softening overall declines in billfish landings.

In Guam, bottomfish catch decreased to 33,896 pounds, although increases in fishing effort suggest continued interest. Limited commercial reporting remains a challenge, and pelagic troll landings declined sharply by 52%, likely influenced by ocean conditions.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands reported its lowest pelagic trolling effort in more than a decade, with total catch falling to a 10-year low of 78,161 pounds. While bottomfish catch estimates showed increases, reduced sampling effort lowered confidence in these figures. Ongoing administrative constraints continue to affect the region’s ability to fully monitor fishery performance.

The SSC provides advice to the Council, which will meet June 9-11, 2026, at the Tauese P.F. Sunia Ocean Center, Utulei, AS.

How to Join

In Person: Tauese P.F. Sunia Ocean Center, Utulei, American Samoa

Online: Via Webex: https://tinyurl.com/207CouncilMtg, Event password: CM207mtg