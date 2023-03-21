Virgin Australia airline celebrates return to Apia flights

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Virgin Australia airline resumed flights to Samoa on Tuesday, with up to two flights a week between Sydney-Apia and Brisbane-Apia.

To mark the occasion, the airline has launched a ‘72hr Samoa’ sale, with return airfares available from $549 (Economy Lite).

“The return of Virgin Australia flights from Australia to Samoa is wonderful news for the nation, boosting collective efforts to rebuild and recover Samoa’s visitor economy,” Samoa Tourism Authority CEO, Pativaine Petaia-Tevita said.

“With a diverse flight schedule it means more and more travellers will be able to make their way to us to experience Fa`a-Samoa, our beautiful culture and way of life.”

Guests travelling on Samoa services will be able to access strong connectivity to the rest of the Virgin Australia domestic and short-haul international network through Brisbane and Sydney.

Flights from both Brisbane and Sydney will initially depart in the evening, and from 28 March the Sydney flight will move to a daytime departure.

Virgin Australia’s International short-haul network continues to expand following the relaunch of the business in November 2020 and now includes Bali, Queenstown, Nadi, Port Vila and Apia, as well as Tokyo (Haneda) which will commence in June 2023.[2] New short haul international services will see Virgin Australia grow its international capacity by 50 per cent by mid-2024.

Under the Velocity Frequent Flyer Bonus Points offer, guests will receive 2,000 bonus Points each way on Trans-Tasman and international short-haul flights when activated and booked between 10-22 March 2023, for travel before 3 February 2024.