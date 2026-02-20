U.S. gifts Faleolo Hospital with hospital beds and infant warmer

Apia, SAMOA — (February 19, 2026) Faleolo Hospital, located opposite the Faleolo International Airport, has received a donation of medical equipment valued at USD $16,000 from the United States Government through the U.S. Embassy in Apia.

The initiative, extended to the Samoa Ministry of Health, reflects the Embassy’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its partnership with the people and Government of Samoa by supporting critical improvements to healthcare infrastructure and services.

The donated equipment includes four hospital beds and an infant warmer, which will enhance the hospital’s capacity to care for patients—particularly newborns and vulnerable infants—and provide staff with essential tools to deliver quality medical care.

The equipment was officially handed over by U.S. Chargé d’affaires Daniel Tarapacki to Agafili Shem Leo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, in a ceremony marking the continued collaboration between the two governments.

This generous donation follows the Pacific Partnership 2025 initiative, during which the U.S. Government completed repairs at Faleolo Hospital aimed at improving facilities and enhancing the quality of patient care. These efforts form part of the United States’ broader commitment to strengthening health systems and emergency resources across the Pacific.

Beyond infrastructure repairs and equipment support, the U.S. Government has also been actively engaged in medical outreach projects in Samoa, including those conducted during Pacific Partnership 2025 and the U.S. Army’s Soifua Manuia Medical Missions. In addition, the United States has facilitated the delivery of medical supplies to support Samoa’s response to urgent public health needs, such as the dengue fever outbreak in 2025.

In 2023, the United States Government officially handed over the newly built Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing to the Samoan government. The U.S.-funded project, which commenced in 2022 and was valued at $1,337,306 tala, created a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for the people of Samoa.

According to an official statement from the U.S. Embassy in Apia, these activities directly benefit both Samoa and the United States by strengthening partnerships, enhancing readiness for humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and promoting a stable, healthy Pacific region.

Through Pacific Partnership, U.S. military and civilian personnel gained valuable experience working alongside Samoa and partner nations, improving coordination for responding quickly and effectively to future emergencies — at home and abroad.

The U.S. Government remains steadfast in supporting Samoa's journey toward achieving its healthcare needs and development goals. This partnership is built on trust, shared values, and a mutual desire to improve the lives of Samoa’s citizens.