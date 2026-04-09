US Department of War flags CNMI economic strain, eyes stronger Indo-Pacific role

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The United States Department of War has acknowledged mounting economic pressure in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), warning it could have implications for Washington's strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific.

In a letter to CNMI's delegate to the US Congress Kimberlyn King-Hinds, Assistant Secretary of War for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs John Noh said the department "acknowledges your concern regarding CNMI's fiscal outlook and recognizes the strain this reality places on CNMI".

He added that the territory remains a critical partner in a region where geopolitical competition is intensifying.

"CNMI is a key partner in US defense efforts in the western Pacific, and the Department is concerned about the economic headwinds that you face," Noh said.

The Northern Marianas, a US territory north of Guam, sits along key sea lanes in the Western Pacific and has been identified as part of Washington's broader effort to maintain a "favorable balance of power" in the Indo-Pacific.

Noh said the department would step up engagement with CNMI leaders through existing federal channels, including Section 902 consultations, and pointed to the economic role of US military activity in the islands.

"I have asked my team to be ambitious in engaging with your government on these opportunities… and to underscore the value of the economic contributions of the Department's activities in CNMI, such as military construction," he said.

He added that the CNMI is "key to reinforcing the US military's presence in the Indo-Pacific region" and signaled interest in expanding the partnership.

The response comes after a series of appeals from CNMI leaders, including Governor David Apatang and legislative leaders, warning that the territory's economy is in steep decline following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint letter to US President Donald Trump, officials said the CNMI faces "irreversible damage … absent immediate federal action," pointing to falling tourist arrivals, business closures and reduced air connectivity.

A separate appeal to Indo-Pacific Command chief Samuel Paparo stressed that economic decline in the CNMI could undermine civilian infrastructure needed to support US military operations across the region.

The leaders called for targeted federal action, including restoring air links, easing visa restrictions for key markets such as the Philippines, and leveraging allied investment from Japan and South Korea.

While Noh's response does not commit to specific policy changes, it highlights growing concern in Washington that economic instability in small Pacific jurisdictions like the CNMI could have wider strategic consequences for the United States and its allies.