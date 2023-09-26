Samoa's customary law questioned after 72-year-old man is bashed and hogtied

Apia, SAMOA — The brutal treatment of an elderly man who was beaten, tied to a stick by his wrists and ankles and carried like a pig through his village has shocked Samoa.

Video footage taken of the incident in Savai'i earlier this month has gone viral on social media and sparked a debate about customary law.

The 72-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly bashed, hog-tied and banished by local men on the orders of the village council.

Police have charged 12 men over the incident, including one with attempted murder.

