Samoa Election Court delivers rulings on candidate eligibility

Apia, SAMOA — The Election Court yesterday delivered a series of significant rulings on candidate eligibility, resolving challenges that had threatened to reshape the political contest ahead of the general elections set for August 29, 2025.

Among the decisions, FAST Party Secretary Va’aaoao Salu Alofipo was cleared to stand after the Court dismissed caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Ponifasio’s petition, questioning the validity of the matai endorsements supporting his candidacy.

In another high-profile ruling, caretaker Minister of Public Enterprises Leatinu’u Faumuina Wayne Fong, who is running under the banner of the new political party, Samoa Uniting Party (SUP), secured an uncontested path to Parliament after the Court disqualified both of his challengers in the Faleata 2 constituency.

HRPP candidate Ulugia Elon Betham and FAST Party candidate Muaaufaalele Mary Taeu were deemed ineligible to run in the upcoming general elections, with the Court upholding Leatinu’u’s objections to their qualifications.

The outcome effectively guarantees SUP its first confirmed seat in the new Parliament and strengthens caretaker Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa’s breakaway movement after the split from FAST earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Election Court confirmed that FAST Party leader Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi will still face competition at the polls.

Laaulialemalietoa’s challenge against the eligibility of HRPP candidate Faaulusau Rosa Duffy Stowers was dismissed, with the Court declaring her qualified to contest the Gagaifomauga 3 seat, setting the stage for a direct head-to-head battle on election day.

Meanwhile, one of the youngest candidates in the August 29th general elections has been cleared to run after the challenge against his eligibility was withdrawn on Tuesday.

In the Vaisigano 2 constituency, FAST candidate Tagaloa Leilua Tupou Afa remains in the race against caretaker Minister of Health Luapitofanua Valasi Tafito. A challenge relating to Tagaloa's eligibility was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, but Luapitofanua’s lawyer moved to withdraw the case, allowing both candidates to proceed to the polls.

Seven political parties are officially registered to contest the vote.

These are Faaṭuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST), Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), Samoa Uniting Party (SUP) — formed earlier this year by caretaker PM Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa and her cabinet after the FAST fallout, Samoa Labour Party (SLP) — a newer party founded by former HRPP members, Samoa National Democratic Party (SNDP), Samoa Democratic Republic Party (SDRP), and the Tumua ma Pule Reform Republican Party (TPRRP).

With just over two weeks left before election day, the Election Court’s decisions have clarified the race and set the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested general election.