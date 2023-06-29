Samoa Air says there was damage to an aircraft taking off from Fagali'i

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Airways says one of its aircraft sustained damage on the newly re-opened Fagali'i Airport runway.

It said maintenance costs could mean higher airfares.

According to Samoa Global News, the airline's chief executive Fauoo Fatu Tielu said the aircraft's tires have been damaged by uneven seal on the runway.

In addition, he said some pilots have questioned the safety of the airport, raising queries about the short runway at Fagali'i.

These concerns include the location of power poles and a Digicel tower which pose a risk during landing.

And Tielu said at night they have to move staff back to Faleolo so flights can continue.