Eat Pacific Cookbook wins Global Award

LISBON, Portugal — In a celebration of Pacific food, identity, and culture, the Pacific Island Food Revolution cookbook, Eat Pacific, has been awarded the Best South Pacific Book in the World 2024 at the prestigious Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in Lisbon, Portugal.

Eat Pacific, published by Massey University Press, features 139 healthy and delicious Pacific recipes inspired by the popular television series, Pacific Island Food Revolution, funded by the governments of Australia and New Zealand. The cookbook showcases Pacific Island cuisine – built on traditional food systems, local produce, and cultural pride – while addressing urgent Pacific challenges such as non-communicable diseases, climate change, and food insecurity. While the television series features recipes from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu, the cookbook extends its reach with dishes from Cook Islands, New Caledonia, Niue, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and Tuvalu, reflecting the show’s popularity and impact across the Pacific.

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards jury noted: “Robert Oliver has brilliantly captured the vibrant flavors and rich culinary heritage of the Pacific. Robert’s work champions local food sovereignty, health, and sustainability, offering a vital message that traditional island cuisines are key to better diets, stronger communities, and healthier future.”

Speaking from Portugal, Pacific Island Food Revolution Executive Director and Eat Pacific editor Robert Oliver said the award is more than a win for the cookbook — it’s a celebration of the region.

“This is an honor for the Pacific and its food culture to be recognized on the world stage. This cookbook is not just about food, it’s about health, climate, biodiversity, and food economies. But most of all, it is identity, culture, and a delicious reminder of the beauty of Pacific culture and its people. The story of the food is the story of the people, and in the Pacific, your culture is your cure,” said Mr. Oliver.

Eat Pacific is the result of a collective regional effort and collaboration. The award recognizes the contributions of Pacific leaders, food experts, and communities who helped shape its pages.

Acknowledgement is given to Sandra Kraushaar, Regional Representative of The Asia Foundation, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the extended Pacific Island Food Revolution family, with contributions from Her Royal Highness Princess Salote Pilolevu Tuita of Tonga, Academy Award-winning US actress Marisa Tomei, George Edwards, Shelley Oliver, and many others.

This global award puts a spotlight not only on Pacific cuisine, but also on the region’s capacity to drive change through food. The Pacific Island Food Revolution movement continues to grow across television, social media, and community outreach, putting traditional Pacific food – fresh, nourishing, and rooted in cultural knowledge – at the center of the conversation.

“This award is a tribute to the people of the Pacific. The cookbook is a love letter to the islands, the kitchens, the families, and the future of the region,” said Mr. Oliver.