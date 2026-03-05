Open skies agreement between U.S. and Samoa meant to increase direct flights

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa and the United States of America have formally signed the landmark Open Skies Agreement, paving the way for increased direct flights between the two nations and expanded opportunities for cooperation in aviation and beyond.

The Agreement was signed on Monday at Taumeasina Island Resort by Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The signing ceremony, attended by Cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and American Samoa Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula, commenced with a traditional Samoan ava ceremony of welcome.

Before partaking of the ava, Governor Pulaalii addressed Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and stated, "As you have witnessed today, in the culture of Samoa, God is always first. In the two Samoas, American Samoa and Samoa, God is always first. There is no separation of Church and State. Manuia."

Following the traditional welcome, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Daniel Tarapacki, serving as Master of Ceremonies, provided a detailed explanation of the Open Skies Agreement and its provisions.

"The Open Skies Air Transport Agreement we're signing today represents a significant milestone in aviation cooperation between the United States and Samoa," he explained. "This agreement will facilitate air travel, strengthen economic ties, enhance people-to- people connections between our two nations, and many other things. It reflects our shared commitment to openness, partnership, and mutual prosperity.

"Liberalizing civil aviation relations between the United States and Samoa will strengthen U.S.-Samoa economic and commercial ties, facilitating an increase in more efficient commerce and trade, improving supply chain efficiencies, and reducing shipping costs. It will become easier to fly directly between the United States and Samoa."

In his official remarks, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who recently met with Pacific leaders in Hawaii, emphasized the importance of securing partnerships with countries in this part of the world.

He announced a new era of U.S. foreign policy under President Trump — one that 'prioritizes prosperity through partnership, investment over aid, and prosperity over dependence.'

"The relationship between Samoa and the United States of America is unbreakable because we both are united with American Samoa," Landau declared, "As the Prime Minister said, there's no American Fiji, there's no American Niue, no American Tonga, but there is American Samoa.

"And it's a special honor to be here today in the presence of the Governor of American Samoa. Thank you sir, for your presence today. I hope that the ties between our two nations, the United States and Samoa, can be enhanced by your government and the people of American Samoa, the natural bridge between our two great nations."

Landau stated that the depth of this connection is reflected in the Samoan diaspora, with approximately 240,000 Samoans residing in the United States, including 50,000 American Samoans. Many have proudly served in the U.S. military and excelled in sports — particularly American football — as well as in the arts and other fields.

“Our people are the greatest bridge,” Landau said. “Our relationship, unlike others, is not just diplomatic but personal. These bonds are not breakable, and the Samoan and American diaspora are truly the best ambassadors between the United States and Samoa.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau elaborated on the Open Skies Agreement, clarifying that this agreement establishes 'clear transparent rules that foster efficient market-based aviation.'

"This agreement is a critical step towards increasing the number of direct flights between Samoa and the United States. We want to see enhanced links between our countries, and it would be wonderful to have more direct flights or through American Samoa. Since 1992, the United States has signed Open Skies Agreements with 135 partner nations worldwide, and we warmly welcome the great nation of Samoa into this global network of open aviation markets.

“This agreement will enable airlines to create co-sharing arrangements, develop new routes, and experience open markets — not government regulations — that support air services growth. It will remove restrictions on rights, strengthen economic ties, expand tourism and trade, and make it easier for families to reconnect.” In addition, it is expected to enhance economic opportunities for small businesses, exporters, students, and diaspora communities in both Samoa and the United States. By opening markets and fostering transparent aviation rules, the partnership strengthens connectivity and positions Samoa as part of a global network that prioritizes prosperity through partnership.

Prime Minister Laauli emphasized the timeliness of Samoa’s new Open Skies Agreement with the United States, noting that it comes as Samoa prepares to revive its national airline and expand international routes.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Agreement aligns with Samoa’s vision of reconnecting with global markets and strengthening ties with its active diaspora in the United States. By opening new pathways for direct flights, the partnership supports Samoa’s ambitions for greater international reach, enhanced tourism, and expanded opportunities for trade and cultural exchange.

“I am happy to endorse the bilateral Open Skies Agreement with the US Government, and I am aware the agreement will expand international passenger and cargo flights to and from party countries, promote increased travel and trade, enhance productivity and high-quality jobs opportunities and economic growth,” he said.

Prime Minister Laauli highlighted that the success of the newly signed Open Skies Agreement will ultimately depend on the commercial decisions of air carriers. He noted that factors such as route capacity, fuel pricing, and passenger demand will determine whether airlines can deliver affordable, convenient, and effective air services for customers.

The Prime Minister further recalled that Samoa signed the 2001 multilateral agreement on international air transport, and expressed confidence that this new bilateral accord with the United States provides an opportunity to review and strengthen the efficiency and affordability of air services. By aligning policy with market realities, the Agreement is expected to foster sustainable growth in aviation, expand international connectivity, and better serve Samoa’s people and diaspora.

Following the signing of the historic Open Skies Agreement, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau presented 30 ballistic vests and helmets to the Samoa Police Force, accepted by Prime Minister Laauli in his capacity as Minister of Police.

Deputy Secretary Landau emphasized that the donation reflects U.S. support for the brave men and women of Samoa’s police force, whose mission is to protect the nation. He noted the rise of transnational crime in Samoa and American Samoa, including drug trafficking organizations that disregard borders, and stressed the importance of equipping officers with protective gear to meet these growing challenges.

“We appreciate the Prime Minister’s support on border security as a top priority,” Landau said. “The two milestone events — the Open Skies Agreement and expanded law enforcement cooperation — reflect a raw truth: when Samoa and the United States work together, we both become stronger, safer, and more prosperous.”

He further emphasized the United States’ enduring commitment to be Samoa’s partner in safeguarding the Pacific region, strengthening economic opportunity, reconnecting families, and deepening the bilateral relationship for generations to come.

Prime Minister Laauli expressed the Government’s deep appreciation for the protective vests and helmets donated by the United States, noting that the equipment will be utilized not only in service but also to safeguard the personnel of the Police Tactical Operations Squad (TOS).

The Prime Minister urged the police force to take leadership in ensuring that all mandatory requirements — including training and monitoring systems — are strictly observed. He emphasized that such equipment will enhance rescue operations and strengthen personal safety when confronting transnational crime, securing borders, and managing major national events.

“We thank the U.S. Government for their commitment to securing our service and security objectives, and for providing equipment that will ultimately be returned to the United States for destruction,” he said.

Deputy Secretary Landau and his entourage returned that evening.

BACKGROUND

The Open Skies Air Transport Agreement comes at a time when Samoa recently raised its airport fees. Travelers aged 12 years old and older pay an extra WST80 (approx. US$28) to depart the country; and a new tax - the aerodome facility charge — of WST$100 (approx. US$35) is also added to the cost of the ticket.

A one-way ticket on Talofa Air, without the increase — Apia to Pago — is US$169. With new fees applied, it is more than US$200. American Samoan travelers often transit through Samoa to international destinations such as Fiji, New Zealand, US, Philippines, etc., using foreign air carriers.

The fees were first announced by Samoa Airways, two weeks ago, which put up a notice notifying their passengers and travelling partners.

Prime Minister La'auli said the aerodrome tax was needed to ensure funds were available for repairs to equipment, the Samoa Observer reported.

According to RNZ Pacific, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has already raised concerns about the impact this could have on airlines. It is understood the IATA has been involved in lobbying Samoa's government on behalf of the airlines to reconsider the levies.