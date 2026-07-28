OP ED: The Pacific Conversation on Deep-Sea Minerals Is Evolving

[Editor’s Note: Michael J. McDonald is an Assistant Director for Port Administration- American Samoa, and heads the ASG committee that leads American Samoa’s engagement on the critical issues of Deep Sea Minerals (DSM).]

For several years, the public conversation surrounding deep-sea minerals (DSM) in the Pacific has often been portrayed as a simple choice: for or against.

Today, that conversation is becoming much more sophisticated.

Across the Pacific, governments are increasingly recognizing that responsible resource management does not have to come at the expense of environmental stewardship. Instead, the discussion is shifting toward a common principle:

Follow the science. Protect the environment. Do no harm.

While countries continue to hold different policy positions, there is growing agreement that decisions about the ocean should be based on rigorous scientific research, transparent governance, and sound environmental safeguards.

Nauru remains the region's strongest advocate for advancing commercial deep-sea mining through the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

The Cook Islands continue to invest in scientific exploration and resource assessment within their Exclusive Economic Zone, while consistently emphasizing that any future development must meet the highest environmental standards.

Tonga, one of the Pacific's earliest participants in deep-sea mineral exploration, has recently reaffirmed that any future decisions must be guided by science and a "do no harm" philosophy. Its recent statements reflect an approach centered on understanding the resource before making long-term decisions.

Kiribati also remains engaged through its sponsorship of exploration activities in the Clarion- Clipperton Zone, demonstrating an interest in understanding both the opportunities and responsibilities associated with seabed minerals.

Niue has likewise taken a measured approach by studying the mineral potential within its Exclusive Economic Zone while emphasizing careful research, good governance, and environmental responsibility before considering future development.

At the same time, Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, and the Marshall Islands continue to support a moratorium or precautionary pause on commercial deep- sea mining until more science is available and international regulations are fully developed.

While these governments differ on policy, they increasingly share something important in common:

A belief that science — not speculation — should guide future decisions.

That may be the most important regional shift of all.

Instead of asking simply, "Should deep-sea mining happen?" the Pacific conversation is increasingly asking more thoughtful questions:

Can it be done responsibly?

What are the environmental risks?

What additional science is needed?

What safeguards must be in place?

For American Samoa, these questions could not be more relevant.

The current process before the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is not a proposal to begin commercial mining. It is the beginning of a scientific and regulatory process designed to better understand the resource through exploration, environmental studies, and public engagement. Any future commercial activity would require years of additional scientific analysis, environmental review, public input, and federal approvals.

As a people whose culture, history, and future are inseparable from the ocean, we should demand nothing less than the highest environmental standards.

We should insist on rigorous science.

We should welcome open discussion.

And we should allow evidence — not fear, misinformation, or politics — to guide decisions that could affect generations to come.

The Pacific is demonstrating that environmental stewardship and economic opportunity do not have to be opposing ideas. Responsible nations can protect the ocean while remaining willing to learn, study, and carefully evaluate opportunities.

That is not a reckless approach.

It is a responsible one.

Regardless of where individual Pacific nations ultimately stand on commercial deep-sea mining, one principle is emerging across the region:

Do no harm. Follow the science. Make informed decisions that place both our people and our ocean first.