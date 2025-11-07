New short story collection especially for young people searching for stories that reflect their lives

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa has an exciting new literary voice with the upcoming publication of Am I There Yet?, the debut short story collection by Samoan poet, educator, and proud fa’afafine author Nicki Perese.

The collection takes its name from the opening story, a piece that sets the emotional tone and guiding question that echoes throughout the book: “Am I there yet?” - a phrase that speaks not only to a physical journey, but to the deeper, personal movement toward identity, belonging, purpose, and self-understanding. The title becomes a metaphor for navigating life’s turning points, challenges, and quiet triumphs.

Although the stories in this collection are fictional, they are firmly rooted in experiences, themes, and realities familiar to Samoan and Pacific communities. Perese’s writing draws from everyday life in Samoa. Moments of humor, hardship, cultural responsibility, faith, love, identity, and the unseen emotional currents that shape who we become. Her storytelling captures voices and experiences that are often felt but rarely spoken aloud, weaving narrative with empathy and cultural memory.

Perese shares that her motivation for writing the collection grew from observing the world around her, conversations within villages, the vibrancy of family life, unspoken struggles between friends, and the unique spirit of Samoa’s youth. She believes storytelling is not new to Samoan people; it is part of who we are. From fāgogo shared at night, to family stories, village humor, household gossip, and everyday reflections, Samoans are natural storytellers. What she hopes this collection will encourage is the confidence for Samoans to see their stories as worthy of being written, studied, and celebrated.

Reflecting on her writing journey, Perese notes, “Writing is about the process, you must trust it, grow through it, and enjoy it,” spoken with the warm laughter and humility she is known for.

This collection is particularly meaningful as it is written by a Samoan author, for Samoan readers especially young people searching for stories that reflect their lives, their families, their language, and their dreams. It also speaks to the Samoan diaspora who continue to carry home within them, no matter where they live.

Am I There Yet? will be launched later this month on TalaSamoa.com, and available worldwide in both ebook and then print format.