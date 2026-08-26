Last week for public comments on APA National Museum

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is highlighting the last week of public comments for the National Asian Pacific American Museum, the next step in a major project that Congress created to honor Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and their achievements, progress, and lasting impact in strengthening the United States.

Congresswoman Aumua Amata was an original cosponsor of the bipartisan bill that started the project, the Commission to Study the Potential Creation of a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture Act (H.R. 3525), which was signed into law by President Biden on June 13, 2022.

That commission, now generally known as the National Asian Pacific American Museum Commission, was charged by Congress with a plan of action to lay the groundwork for a National Museum of Asian Pacific American History and Culture. Now, the Commission is seeking public comments – up to 500 words – by the extended deadline of August 31, 2026.

The Commission has posted five questions to facilitate comments about their upcoming decisions to present to Congress, including how best to represent history and culture, the location of the Museum, its potential impact on regional museums, and if it should become part of the Smithsonian Institution.

“I am happy to see this project take shape, with the next steps coming into view.

Now is the time to give commissioners your opinion for these important decisions highlighting our stories and cultures. I am friends with some of these dedicated commissioners and I’ve worked with Commissioners Chiling Tong and Tina Wei Smith, and have every confidence in their passion and vision for this effort,” said Congresswoman Aumua Amata. “I look forward to the day when visitors see Pacific Islands cultures and history among the exhibits.”

Go to: https://nationalapamuseum.org/ And click on ‘Submit Comments’