Hurricane Lowell’s core moves north-northwest of Niihau

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Lowell is now pulling away from the main Hawaiian islands after passing just west of Niihau as a Category 2 hurricane.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, Lowell’s core was 110 miles northwest of Lihue, or 215 miles west-northwest of Honolulu, and was moving to the north at 18 miles per hour.

Lowell’s maximum sustained winds decreased slightly to 105 miles per hour. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Kauai and Niihau, which means that hurricane conditions of strong winds and heavy rain are expected.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Oahu.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the islands of Niihau and Kauai and surrounding waters for tornadoes and waterspouts associated with Lowell.

A Hurricane Warning also remains posted for the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

Lowell’s track now pulling it north

Lowell is now moving north and away from Kauai County after a few days of traveling in the north-northeast direction. It is forecast to turn to the northwest and then west Wednesday and Thursday as it continues to track away from Hawaii.

Local alerts for Hawaii

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Kauai County, including the islands of Niihau and Kauai.

A Tornado Watch is also in effect for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and surrounding waters. The threat of short-lived, fast-moving tornados/waterspouts will be present. Any tornadoes would likely be embedded in rainbands.

The threat for tornadoes is lower near the remaining islands, but not zero. The threat for tornadoes should decrease quickly early Tuesday morning.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, as well as Hawaiian offshore waters 40 to 250 nautical miles from coastlines.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Oahu.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible along the eastern flank of Lowell.

High Surf Warnings have been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands through 6 p.m. Tuesday.