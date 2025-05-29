Historic inaugural Pasifika Mental Health Conference held in Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA — In a landmark moment for Pacific Islander mental health, over 20 Pasifika licensed clinicians from across the United States gathered in Sacramento for the inaugural Pasifika Mental Health Conference—a first-of-its-kind, free event tailored specifically for the Pasifika community.

Organized by a dedicated steering committee of Pasifika mental health professionals—Clinical Psychologist Dr. Fa’afetai Fa’aleava, Psychology Doctoral Candidate Aigalesala Tauanu’u-Afalava, LMHC, Salote Lutui, AMFT, and Psychology Doctoral Candidate Talamahea Tupou—the event was hosted in partnership with a local nonprofit organization Pasifika By Design.

This historic conference aimed to destigmatize mental health within the community while centering culturally grounded approaches. Attendees engaged in powerful presentations such as Mental Health 101: Breaking the Stigma by Dessarina Mulitalo, LMFT; From Stigma to Strength: Anti-Blackness, Colorism, & Mental Health in Pacific Islander Communities by Jason Finau, LCSW; and Bridging the Gap: Addressing Pasifika Health Disparities through Integrated Healthcare by Dr. Raymond Lauvai, DBH.

A keynote address was delivered by internationally recognized researcher and psychologist Dr. Siautu Alefaio of New Zealand, offering a global lens on Indigenous psychology. The conference also featured timely and inclusive panels exploring the intersections of LGBTQ+ identity, spirituality, sports, and mental health within Pasifika contexts.

This unprecedented gathering marks a critical step forward in community-driven, culturally anchored mental health work—led by Pasifika clinicians, for Pasifika people.”

