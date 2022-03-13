Ads by Google Ads by Google
Hawaii couple charged on suspicion of trafficking teenage girl

Sun, 03/13/2022 - 8:03am
Source: Hawaii News Now

Honolulu, HAWAII — A Palolo couple has been charged on suspicion of labor trafficking. Police say the two allegedly held a teenage girl captive in their home and forced her to work as a servant.

According to HNN, investigators report she was also repeatedly beaten.

The couple was identified as Kevin and Pomerrine Robert. The victim is a 15-year-old girl.

The two were charged Friday with felony labor trafficking and face up to 20 years in prison. They are both being held on $250,000 bail.

Sources say the couple recently helped the girl and her mother move to Hawaii from Guam.

