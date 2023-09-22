Drug bust in Samoa nets meth and ammo

Apia, SAMOA — Ten men and a woman have been charged following a drug bust at Puipa’a with authorities putting the street value of the drugs at SAT$50,000.

Methamphetamine (meth) together with ammunition was confiscated during the raid on Tuesday afternoon, which targeted a family home. Over 10 Police vehicles as well as officers — some of them armed — converged on the private property in Puipa’a. Women and children were seen at the family home when the raid was executed.

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed when contacted by Samoa Observer on Wednesday that the 11 individuals detained by police overnight have been charged with possession of narcotics with additional charges to follow.

A statement issued by the police on Wednesday confirmed the operation netted a substantial quantity of meth and ammunition with the drugs estimated to have a street value of SAT$50,000. Police also seized cash and jewelry, which was valued at SAT$23,000.

According to a local resident, there have been many reports over alleged drug-related activities at the house that was the target of the raid on Tuesday.

