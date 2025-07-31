Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responds to allegations of sexual abuse in Tonga

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Mormon Church claims it is unclear whether an American missionary — who allegedly sexually abused boys in Tonga — did so under their roof.

William James Purdy was indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah on July 16, on charges related to the exploitation of 14 boys outside the United States.

The United States Department of Justice said court documents revealed Purdy travelled to the Tongan capital, Nuku'alofa, in 2017 for a one-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The then 20-year-old allegedly preyed on multiple male victims during his year with the church before returning to the US.

"Purdy returned to Tonga in late 2019 to teach at a school in Nuku'alofa, where, for years, he groomed and sexually abused numerous male students, some of whom lived with him," court documents showed.

"Purdy allegedly provided gifts, including electronic devices and access to the internet, food, toys and money, in exchange for the performance of sexual acts."

He is believed to have secretly recorded young boys in his bathroom at his various apartments in the capital.

He was arrested by Tongan police in October 2022, after an eight-year-old school boy disclosed that Purdy sexually assaulted him during their tutoring sessions.

However, he continued to offend after being released on bail from prison and in March 2023, with a trial looming, fled the country using a fake passport.

"When foreign authorities sought to hold him accountable, he fled back to the US. The US will not export child exploitation. The department is committed to securing justice for children exploited overseas when these heinous acts are committed by Americans." Galeotti said.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Philadelphia special agent in charge Edward Owens said Purdy's actions represented a "profound betrayal of trust and have caused immeasurable harm to the young lives he was supposed to protect and nurture."

"Our global reach and partnerships are crucial in our relentless fight against child predators, ensuring that those who exploit and abuse children, no matter where they are, are brought to justice," Owens said.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)