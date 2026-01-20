Bonds, blockings and bans: a massive new-year shakeup to Pacific-US travel

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — From heavy visa bonds to suspended applications to straight-up travel bans, the United States has implemented or announced sweeping restrictions on Pacific travel in just the first two weeks of 2026.

Confirmed Thursday 15 January, Fiji is among a list of 75 countries for which the US will suspend the issue of migration visas from January 21st.

The suspension does not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as for tourism or business.

At the same time, numerous Pacific Island countries will now have to pay bonds of up to USD$15,000 to enter the country on a temporary visa.

And two weeks ago, The Guardian reported a complete freeze on all visa applications for Tongan citizens came into force, impacting a community of around 79,000 Tongan Americans, according to latest estimates.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A leaked State Department memo said the government is targeting nationalities more likely to require public assistance while living in the US.

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," the US State Department said in a statement reported by the Associated Press.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits."

In terms of travel restrictions, it puts these Pacific island nations in league with the likes of Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, Somalia, and even Venezuela.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has gone as far as to tell the Fiji Sun on Friday that his nation "brought it on ourselves."

"We rank very highly. They are illegal immigrants. They are there without authority and must be dealt with according to the law of the United States." Rabuka said.

"We have to take the bull by the horns and make sure we comply with the new rules that will be placed on us."

WHO HAS BEEN IMPACTED?

Fijians, Tongans, Tuvaluans and Ni-Vans. Tongans most of all.

The suspension took out B-1 (Business), B-2 (Tourist), F (Student), M (Vocational), and J (Exchange Visitor) visas, but it left the door open for existing holders, as well as these exceptions:

Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran

Dual nationals applying with a passport of a nationality not subject to a suspension

Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for some U.S. government employees

Participants in certain major sporting events

Existing Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs)

Though the US State Department has remained tight-lipped about it's reasons for targeting Tonga in particular, White House releases have pointed to high overstay rates, and concerns around Citizenship By Investment (CBI) passport schemes that lack secure background checking.

This would implicate Tonga, who may be developing a CBI scheme of their own, in tow with countries like Vanuatu and Nauru.

As for Fiji, immigration visas are off the table, but visitor visa categories are still open.

The two countries, alongside Tuvalu and Vanuatu, are on a list of countries included in the US' new Visa Bond Pilot Program, requiring a USD$10,000 visa bond, a significant personal cost for a developing state.

Those bonds could be increased or decreased per application based on personal circumstances, with a cap of USD$15,000.

WHAT'S THE LOGIC?

Core to the Trump Administration's philosophy towards migration is that those who enter the US (legally, that is) need to be able to pay their own way.

Based on social media activity, one of many benchmarks for this standard could be the extent to which migrant households depend on US institutions, such as welfare, healthcare and other forms of support.

In a post on Truth Social from January 7th, Trump released a chart detailing how often these households receive welfare and public assistance in the US.

Several Pacific nations feature highly on Trump's chart, with the Marshall Islands ranking fourth on the list at 71.4 percent.

Other Pacific countries include Samoa at 63.4, Federated States of Micronesia at 58.1, Tonga at 54.4, and Fiji at 40.8.

American Samoa, a US territory, features at 42.9 percent.

BY THE NUMBERS

All the same, Pacific Islanders make up a relatively minor percentage of the immigrant population. The US Migration Policy Institute estimates that, as of 2023 there are 166,389 immigrants currently in the US who were born in Oceania (other than Australia and New Zealand).

On those estimates, islanders would make up 0.3 percent of foreign-born Americans. So while Trump's figures may create the impression of big-league dole bludging, it's really a fraction of the overall picture.

All the same, it's not as though the US isn't guilty of sweeping up Pacific states onto migrant ban lists that ought not be there.

Take Tuvalu for instance: in July they were included on a list of countries where visa bans were being strongly considered...by accident.

The microstate sought and obtained written assurance from the US that this was a mistake, to which the US pointed to "an administrative and systemic error on the part of the US Department of State".