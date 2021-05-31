Memorial Day 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery photo & caption

On Memorial Day President Joe Biden pauses after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Arlington, Va. His face tight with emotion, Biden walked up to the wreath, cupping it in his hands in silent reflection and making the sign of the cross. Later, he called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their fight for the nation’s ideals. [AP Photo/Alex Brandon]