Army enlists 33 people in mass soldier swear-in ceremony in American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — “Se mea lava a faigata o le tautua e moe i le pologa o le loto ala i le tiga.”

The sound of a traditional Samoan song of service filled the air, sung by 33 young men and women as they marched into the Army Reserve Center in Pago Pago, American Samoa on September 10, 2025, to take the Oath of Enlistment, solidifying their commitment to serve in the U.S. Army.

In American Samoa, service is more than duty — it’s a deeply rooted cultural value, extending beyond military commitment to encompass service to family and community.

“It is unlike anything you’ll see anywhere else in recruiting,” said LTC John Scott, Battalion Commander of the Portland-Pacific Recruiting Battalion, who administered the oath.

Dressed in their vibrant traditional attire — ‘ie faitaga, lavalava, and puletasi — more than 100 friends and family members from across the island attended the ceremony, where the sense of pride and community was palpable. They sang, beamed, and cried as they celebrated one of the most special moments of their loved ones’ lives.

“I’m nervous but also excited,” said Sally Viane, a recent graduate of Samoana High School.

Sally decided to join the Army to help her family, and as an Active-Duty Army Medic she’s looking forward to helping others as well. When she learned about the numerous benefits that the U.S. Army offers, she knew that the Army was the right choice for her.

As part of her enlistment contract, Sally was able to choose her first duty station. After Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training, she will be heading to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

On average, 166 residents of American Samoa enlist in the Active Army or U.S. Army Reserve each year. With a population of under 47,000, American Samoa boasts one of the highest per capita military enlistment rates alongside many other Pacific Islands and Nations.

The Portland-Pacific Recruiting Battalion has a geographically vast and culturally rich recruiting footprint that covers not only Oregon and SW Washington, but also extends throughout the Pacific, including Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, Micronesia, American Samoa, Japan, and South Korea, covering nearly 240,000 square miles.

In many of these locations, the Army provides unique opportunities that extend far beyond the local economy - offering access to career training, higher education, and financial stability that might otherwise be out of reach.

