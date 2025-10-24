OP ED: The Shriners in American Samoa – A Legacy of Compassion and Care

For over half a century, the Shriners have been a beacon of hope in American Samoa, embodying a mission of selflessness and service to children in need. Since establishing their presence more than 50 years ago, the Shriners have worked tirelessly to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a network dedicated to providing specialized medical care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and other complex needs — regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Their enduring commitment has transformed countless lives in American Samoa and beyond, creating a legacy of compassion that continues to thrive.

The Shriners’ work in American Samoa is a testament to their dedication. Through annual, and sometimes biannual, visits, they identify children with specialty medical needs and facilitate their treatment, both locally and at Shriners Hospitals across the United States.

Remarkably, their generosity extends beyond American Samoa’s borders, covering the costs of care for children from Independent Samoa as well. This commitment ensures that children, who might otherwise lack access to advanced medical treatment, receive world-class care that can change the trajectory of their lives.

Fundraising has always been at the heart of the Shriners’ efforts in American Samoa. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the local Shriners captured the community’s imagination with vibrant bed races — lively events that brought people together to raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals. Over the past few decades, these efforts have evolved into the annual golf tournament and raffles, which have become cornerstone events for the organization.

This year, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, the American Samoa Shriners will host their 31st Annual Golf Tournament, a cherished tradition that rallies the community to support this vital cause.

The funds raised through this event directly support the medical care and transportation costs for children, ensuring that no child is left behind due to financial barriers.

The impact of the Shriners’ work is profound. For families in American Samoa, a small territory with limited access to specialized pediatric care, the Shriners provide a lifeline. Children with conditions requiring advanced treatment — whether orthopedic, neurological, spinal, burns or otherwise — receive expert care at no cost to their families. This alleviates not only the financial burden but also the emotional weight of navigating complex medical challenges.

The Shriners’ holistic approach, which includes arranging travel and accommodations for families, reflects their deep understanding of the challenges faced by those in remote communities.

As we look to the future, the Shriners in American Samoa invite the community to join their mission. Volunteers and supporters are always needed to sustain this critical work. Whether through participating in the upcoming golf tournament, purchasing raffle tickets, or offering your time and talents, every contribution makes a difference.

If you’re inspired to help ensure that children in American Samoa and beyond continue to receive life-changing care, reach out to the local Shriners to learn how you can get involved.

The Shriners’ more than 50-year legacy in American Samoa is one of unwavering dedication to children and families. Their mission, rooted in compassion and executed with tireless effort, reminds us of the power of collective action.

As we approach the 31st Annual Golf Tournament, let us rally behind this noble cause, celebrating the Shriners’ impact and ensuring that their work continues to shine brightly for generations to come.

For those interested in volunteering or supporting the Shriners’ mission, please contact the American Samoa Shriners to learn how you can contribute to this vital cause at (684)258-2770.