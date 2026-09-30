Bishop Fomai Amituanai Sr. — A Legacy of 30 Years of Service to American Samoa

Aua, AMERICAN SAMOA — The family of Bishop Fomai Amituanai Sr. announces his peaceful passing on August 11, 2026, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, after a courageous battle with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, family, and friends.

He was born to Aiava Amituanai from Fasito'otai, Western Samoa and Mata'itusi Faifua Iosefa from Salelavalu, Western Samoa. He was the devoted husband of Peneueta Lila Luafulu of the Sua'ava family of Aua for 42 years. They married and were sealed in the LDS Temple in Apia in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Peneueta; his nine children and 30 grandchildren.

And by his 14 siblings, and preceded in death by his siblings Ruta Perez and Terise To'o.

For over 30 years as a licensed Master Electrician and owner of "A's Electric", a family business that was established in 1998, Bishop Fomai helped power American Samoa.

From 1976 to 1978, his first job in American Samoa was at the Tom Sawyer hardware store in Pago Pago. He then worked for "Gabbard Electric in Tafuna" and was mentored by the late Lewis Elmer Gabbard. He worked for Gabbard in Tafuna and in California for many years until he started his own business.

His notable projects include all Haleck properties especially Tradewinds Hotel, StarKist, High Court building, Asco Motors, the American Samoa Wharf, the TBAS building, the Oil Tank Farm in Utulei, Bluesky Communications, Bank of Hawaii, LBJ Hospital, some LDS Churches and schools of all grades — too many to name. His final and most cherished project was wiring the foundation for the LDS Pago Pago American Samoa Temple in Ottoville, Tafuna.

He faithfully served as Bishop of the Aua 2nd Ward, Pago Pago Samoa Stake, in 2022 until he passed, and as LDS Scoutmaster since 1980, where he mentored and graduated 4 Eagle Scouts under his belt.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Anchorage Service — Held Saturday, September 26, 2026 at the Baxter Road LDS Church in Anchorage, Alaska led by Bishop Joshua Afatia.

Final Service in American Samoa:

Saturday, October 10, 2026 - 9:00 AM

Pago Pago Samoa Stake Center Building in Aua

Burial to follow at his home residence in Aua at the Sua'ava family land.

Reception / To'ona'i: Will be held at the LDS Church hall in Aua immediately following burial.

Sii Alofa / Tali Aiga: Will be held at the Paopao Faletele in Aua

The family gives fa'afetai tele lava to everyone who knew him, worked for him, shared wonderful memories with him, grieved with him, and served with him.

Thanks for allowing our father to be part of your lives. A humble servant, a man of faith, a loving father, and a devoted husband. Forever in our hearts. "We love you Dad. We hope you found the PEACE, that this world couldn't give, we are still learning how to LOSE you, and you're learning how to LIVE".

"And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven." — Matthew 16:19

Manuia lau malaga, Bishop Fomai Amituanai Sr.