Weather Service cancels Gale Warning — other watches and advisories in effect on Sunday

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Periods of rain will sweep across the American Samoan Islands through Sunday evening. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible. Watch for continued risk of mud and landslides, along with water standing on the roads. Additionally, elevated surf with generate some dangerous rip currents and seas through Monday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT

Flash Flood Watch continues for all islands of American Samoa through Monday Night. An active monsoonal trough will shift along the islands to continue bringing occasional showers with periods of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. As grounds are saturated from previous showers, it is likely that there will be landslides, mudslides, flooding in flood prone areas.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

Surfs of 11 to 13 feet will continue to impact north facing shores due to large northerly swells through Sunday night Impacts include large surf and strong rip currents.

GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT

TODAY: Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Widespread showers.

TONIGHT: Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Widespread showers.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY: Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Scattered showers. Monday night brings Northwest winds 25 to 30 kts. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Scattered showers.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Southeast winds 10 to 15 kts. Seas 7 to 9 ft. Isolated showers.

THURSDAY: Northwest winds 10 to 15 kts. Seas 8 to 10 ft. Isolated showers.