’Tis the Season is around the corner —TAOA celebration planned

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The yet-to-be-dedicated new Territorial Administration on Aging compound in Tafuna will be bustling with Christmas caroling, gift presentations and other activities, next week Friday, Nov. 13th during the governor’s annual Senior Citizens Program.

“It is that time of the year again where we will be sharing the spirit of the holidays by supporting the annual Territorial Administration on Aging Christmas event for our senior citizens,” the governor’s chief of staff Fiu J. Saelua wrote in a Nov. 2nd letter to cabinet members about the program.

Fiu tells cabinet members that Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga and Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga “greatly appreciate how you have shown such generosity and commitment to this important project each year of the Administration.

“Our seniors are undoubtedly grateful for the out pouring of gifts and support all you have shown to them. We are now once again in the process of planning this important event,” he wrote, noting that the letter serves as the governor and lieutenant governor’s request “for your assistance in making sure that his year’s Senior Citizen’s Christmas Program will be more memorable than the last.”

Each ASG agency — including the semi autonomous entities are asked to join “this festive event” by assisting with gifts for the program. “We ask that you do NOT include fresh food as these items might spoil or attract rats and insects,” said Fiu.

Each agency is asked to provide 15 gifts to be distributed as Christmas gifts to senior citizens who will be present at the program. “For the last five years, the average attendance has been 900. We anticipate that the number will reach 1,000 or more attendees this year,” Fiu said.

Agencies are requested to turn in all gifts at the Governor’s Office by next week Tuesday, Nov. 10th.

Fiu thanked cabinet members for their continued support of “our Administration’s iconic annual event.”

As in past years, there will be Christmas caroling and this is also the opportunity for senior citizens to meet others and chat with the governor and lieutenant governor.

The yet-to-be-dedicated new Territorial Administration on Aging compound in Tafuna — as seen in this Samoa News photo yesterday morning — will be bustling with Christmas caroling, gift presentations and other activities, next week Friday, Nov. 13th during the governor’s annual Senior Citizens Program. [photo: FS]