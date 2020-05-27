Stimulus checks + tax refunds equal = traffic jam: TBAS extends hours

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Traffic was backed up all the way to Pago yesterday morning as local residents crowded the town area — specifically the post office and the banks — for tax refunds and stimulus checks, which were mailed out this past weekend.

In the meantime, the Territorial Bank has extended its hours to better accommodate the community wanting to negotiate their American Samoa Treasury - Cares Act COVID-19 Stimulus checks.

The new hours effective yesterday (Tuesday, May 26) apply to both branches – Centennial and Tafuna – until further notice:

Monday thru Friday – 9AM to 5PM and Saturday – 8:30AM to 1:30 PM