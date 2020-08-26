Gaoteote- Fai’ivae campaign kick-off stresses their theme — “Tautua”

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — With a parade as well as various dance groups from villages dressed in colorful outfits, invited guests, family members, friends and supporters packed the Veterans Memorial Stadium last Saturday for the official campaign kick off for the gubernatorial team of Senate President Gaoteote Palaie Tofau, candidate for governor, and Sen. Fai’ivae Iuli Godinet, candidate for lieutenant governor.

Under the already declared campaign theme — Tautua or Service — Gaoteote addressed the crowd first, delivering his speech in Samoan, noting the Samoan proverb, O le Ala i le Pule o le Tautua — from which the theme, “Tautua” derives.

Gaoteote said he and Fai’ivae want to continue to serve the people of American Samoa and with service that provides benefits for all people. Gaoteote recalled that “tautua” has always been part of the lives of himself and Fai’ivae.

For himself, Gaoteote said service started with the family, village aumaga, village council, US Armed Forces and now at the Fono.

Gaoteote told the audience that he’s not used to making promises but he ensures continued service for the benefit of everyone. He pledged a government that works closely with its people and a government that can quickly respond to the needs of the people. He said it’s important at this time to work closely together, to further improve government, family, village, churches.

The candidate for governor said the gubernatorial team’s platform has been published in the newspaper and on social media. Gaoteote declared that he and Fai’ivae are prepared to continue their service to the people of American Samoa.

Fai’ivae, who delivered his address in English, expressed appreciation to the community for “allowing us to visit your villages, your home and especially listen to your advice [and] concerns.”

He explained that he and Gaoteote “walked the villages, walked where our people live. We saw the many homes which were inaccessible because of potholes, flooding, narrowness, absence of proper lighting at night and no government paved roads.”

“We walk to the back neighborhoods where no emergency response vehicles would be able to serve people facing dangerous situations,” Fai’ivae noted.

To the electors in this year’s election, Fai’ivae said that it’s important that voters scrutinize each of the gubernatorial teams to ensure that candidates do have the proven records of service.

“That they represent the character of collaboration, responsiveness and accountability and trust worthiness to lead our families, our villages, and the territory in the next four years in this challenging time,” he said.

“Our vision is to serve you, the people of American Samoa, by providing quality public service, working closely with the business community, village community to promote safe and healthy social political and economic environment that works for all the families in our territory,” he pointed out.

“A government that is accountable to its people, is a government led by trustworthy leaders, administration, managers, and staff,” he declared.

“With our combined service of 60 years of experience in the local government and the federal government, Gaoteote and I are committed to realize the four-most dire needs of our territory,” said Fai’ivae who, shared a brief summary of each need, noting that details have been published, and are also on the team’s social media platforms.

For health care, he explained, “Facilities, equipment and medical supplies must be continuously aligned with the needs of the people,” adding that LBJ Medical Center and the Health Department must collaborate and work in partnership to serve the people of American Samoa.

For education, he said that, “given the required transitional and virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency security methods necessary for all schools, it is paramount that students, teachers, administrators, school facilities be adapted to respond to the technological learning in place.”

Furthermore, the local Education Department and the American Samoa Community College “must provide quality, transparent and transferrable learning for all students” and teachers must be paid accordingly by verifying certification, practice examinations and quality performance, with needs to be assessed twice a year.

Regarding the local economy, “we must immediately put money into diversifying our economy — reducing our dependence on just the tuna packing industry,” he pointed out. “Improve our economy by expanding telecommunication and telemarketing and capitalize on the interest of youth in technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.”

Additionally, well-planned minimum wage increases for the local labor force needs implementing.

He also addressed tax incentives, saying, “We need to promote well planned and appropriate tax incentives to ensure economic stability and longevity.” He points out that the private sector and American Samoa Government must develop a closer and transparent partnership and collaboration to strengthen and cultivate economic growth.

For infrastructure, “the energy action plan must be actualized to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel, thus lowering the cost of electricity. We must support green technology to slow climate change,” he said and noted seawalls around the coastline of all islands must be completed.

Fai’ivae also shared a brief personal family issue, saying that he was born the 9th child of a family of 16 children. And his father, a storekeeper, taught him years ago, at a young age an important issue. His father would often hear the siblings arguing, as is common in big families.

“He would sit us down and remind us, that we are all brothers and sisters. He told us, that when we fight with each other, we are only hurting ourselves. But when we help each other, we would be much happier and actually get things done,” he said to applause from the crowd.

In closing, he said, “I truly believe that each team of candidates has their special strength, skills and experience earned and blessed by our good Lord. No one team has all that is required to provide immediate solutions for all of government’s problems. It isn’t about fundraising. It isn’t about the most attractive ads on social media. It isn’t about the best roadside wave.”

He said, “It’s all about seeking the wisdom of our traditional fathers and the spirit of our Lord to be better prepared and willing to Tautua” for the community, government and the Lord.