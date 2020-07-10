Fagaima & Kokoland roads receiving attention for drainage, potholes

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Every time there is heavy rain, this area of the Fagaima road becomes flooded and a lot of debris clogs the drainage. And this has been the case for the past few days, but by 1p.m on a sunny Wednesday, water was drained out and debris cleared by Silva Construction, contracted by Public Works to maintain these areas. Silva Construction also paved several of the many large potholes on Fagaima road.

Tualauta Rep. Larry Sanitoa had sought DPW’s help to get the contractor to the heavily-traveled Fagaima road. Yesterday, he sent a note of appreciation to the DPW deputy director.

“Fa'afetai tele lava for the immediate action in having the Silva contractor repave those dangerous potholes on the Fagaima and Kokoland Road these past weeks,” he wrote in an email. “Appreciations as well to Silva contractor for the good work.”

Sanitoa also appreciated very much the “maintenance team for doing their best in cleaning the Fagaima drainage. The difficulty in cleaning the soak pits and drainage without a vacuum truck is so labor intensive that I have come to appreciate the crew's diligent efforts to complete this task.”

The vacuum truck is out of service and Sanitoa hopes funding is included in the FY 2021 budget so DPW can purchase a new truck.



This Samoa News photo taken after 1p.m Wednesday this week shows Tualauta Rep. Larry S. Sanitoa (right) speaking with a crew member of Silva Construction, contracted by Public Works, to fix areas of the Fagaima Road. [photo: FS]