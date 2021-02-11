Crowds pack health center for COVID-19 vaccinations

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — DoH had announced early this week the arrival over the weekend on the cargo flight of more than 11,000 of doses for both Moderna and Pfzier vaccines, but the “first dose” was on hold until next week Wednesday.

But by late yesterday morning, Samoa News received word and people were posting on social media that DoH was also giving out at the Tafuna clinic the first dose for those who are eligible.

Word quickly spread and people headed there, increasing the amount of people at the already crowded clinic.

By 2p.m yesterday, DoH put out a notice on its Facebook page saying that “You can now come in to Tafuna Community Health Center for your first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine.”

However, “We have maxed out today” — yesterday, Feb. 10th — “but you can come in this Friday, February 12. Please be informed that there is limited number of patients, so come in the morning at 8:00am,” according to DoH.

Next week’s schedule for first dose is Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00a.m to 4:00p.m, said DoH.

In a separate Facebook announcement, DoH said its teams have started vaccinating home-bound patients. Furthermore, Manu'a Islands' vaccination is scheduled for the end of the month.

Call 219 or 684-633-5871 or 5872 for more details. “Appreciate your patience and support. Faafetai,” said DoH

As seen here, in this photo taken yesterday afternoon — while wearing face-masks is mandatory, social distancing was not observed or perhaps was not possible as people packed-in like sardines to the Heath Department’s Tafuna Community Center with a crowd inside waiting for their COVID-19 vaccine dose, while others also waited on the side entrance to the building, as well as under a tent on the facility’s compound.