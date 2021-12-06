VA hires full-time benefits counselor for Am Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Meet the new VA Benefits Counselor, Seini Mauga, who was recently appointed to the full time position. She will be located at the American Samoa Vet Center in the Equator Building on Ottoville Road.

Ms. Mauga was born and raised in Fatumafuti, American Samoa. She is a Veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserves, retiring after serving 22 years.

Ms. Mauga may assist Veterans and their family members with non-medical benefits such as compensation, non-service-connected pension, survivor benefits, insurance, and education.

“We encourage the public to take advantage of all opportunities to speak with Ms. Mauga either over the phone or in person,” the Dept of Veterans Affairs Honolulu Regional Office announced in a press release over the weekend.

Ms. Mauga is available to the public Monday through Friday from 8am to 3:30pm by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, contact 684-699-3760.

COVID-19 guidelines are being followed to include wearing of a face mask, physical distancing, and the sanitizing surfaces following each interview.

For more information about VA benefits and eligibility or how to file a claim, Veterans and survivors can visit VA.gov or call toll-free at 800-827-1000.