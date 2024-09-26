Samoa PM at the United Nations photo & caption

Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Independent State of Samoa, addresses the opening and plenary segment of the High-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the theme "Addressing the threats posed by sea level rise". The General Assembly adopted draft resolution A/78/L.35 on holding a High-Level plenary meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea-level rise. [United Nations photo]