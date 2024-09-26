Ads by Google Ads by Google
Samoa PM at the United Nations photo & caption

Thu, 09/26/2024 - 8:40am
Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa

Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Independent State of Samoa, addresses the opening and plenary segment of the High-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the theme "Addressing the threats posed by sea level rise". The General Assembly adopted draft resolution A/78/L.35 on holding a High-Level plenary meeting on addressing the existential threats posed by sea-level rise. [United Nations photo]

