Paul and Francis send love to their families photo & caption

Paolo (left) and Francis (right) of American Samoa — newly hired from the territory for Taylor Farms in Washington state, smile for Samoa News camera, not only for the new job opportunity but also they and the other workers from the territory have been able to get support with clothing, shoes and cell phones from Lend A Hand Foundation in that state. Their smiles send love to their families back home in American Samoa and soon, they will have cell phones to contact them. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]