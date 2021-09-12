Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Paul and Francis send love to their families photo & caption

Sun, 09/12/2021 - 11:57am
Paolo (left) and Francis (right)

Paolo (left) and Francis (right) of American Samoa — newly hired from the territory for Taylor Farms in Washington state, smile for Samoa News camera, not only for the new job opportunity  but also they and the other workers from the territory have been able to get support with clothing, shoes and cell phones from Lend A Hand Foundation in that state. Their smiles send love to their families back home in American Samoa and soon, they will have cell phones to contact them. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

Copyright © 2021 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media