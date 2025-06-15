Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata sends greetings and well-wishes to all the fathers over the past Father’s Day weekend: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and grandfathers in American Samoa and everywhere.

"You have an important role in guiding our young people and being great examples for each generation, often quietly but with great impact. I speak from time to time of how my own father influenced me, including the field of public service, and the admiration that our fathers inspire in us.

"Thank you to all fathers throughout our islands for your hard work and support in the lives of your families. You are loved, respected and honored. Enjoy this weekend and the lifelong blessings of being fathers.”

