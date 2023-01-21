ASCC’s first-ever Professor Emeritus photo & caption

During a ceremony last week at ASCC former Agriculture, Community & Natural Resources (ACNR) Division researcher and instructor Mr. Larry Hirata (third right) received the honor of becoming ASCC’s first-ever Professor Emeritus. The status of Professor Emeritus identifies an individual with an exemplary record of service to the College who even in retirement continues to work towards the betterment of the community. [photo: J. Kneubuhl]