Amata visits our firefighters holding the line in Southern California

Washington, D.C. — American Samoa firefighters are in California again this year as major wildfires are burning in Southern California — including the Coffee Pot fire where firefighters from the territory are located, between the Sierra and the Sequoia National Forests are located.

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata visited and thanked American Samoa’s firefighters over the weekend where they are stationed in California’s wildfire camp.

Thank you to members of the National Park of American Samoa Wildland Fire Crew: Vaki Pentateuch, Ronald Ameperosa, Emmittwally Sua Kalio, Ramsey Malae, Anderson Pa, Panini Seafa, David Mageo, and Iven Holi. Thank you also to the rest of their team working together with them in California, Samoa 61: (Hawaii) Andrew Lee, Kevin Pitino, Paul Jordan Clagett, Jonah Palacay, Reese Ventura, Kiel Sagle-Zenor; and (Maui) Mark Rippke, Kristian Pazzaro, Joshua Lewis, and William Akima III.

Thank you for the assistance in Congresswoman Amata’s efforts to Mr. Pua Tuaua, Jr., Samoan Community and Cultural Affairs Coordinator; NPAS Superintendent Scott Burch; and to Mr. Greg Funderburk, Fire Management Officer in Hawaii Volcano who included NPAS in the program.

American Samoa firefighters who are helping to contain the ‘Coffee Pot’ fire in southern California take time for a prayer and a hymn, joined by Congresswoman Amata who visited them over the weekend. [courtesy photo]

Amata’s Remarks in English:

“Talofa lava! It’s a delight to see you! Today, I just wanted to thank you in person, on behalf of I’m sure absolutely everyone in American Samoa — we are so proud of you. We’re praying for you to get the job done well, and come home safely.

It’s a testament to your training and professionalism that our firefighters have been to the West Coast numerous times to fight major wildfires, and it’s a credit to you that we’ve not had a serious injury. Let’s be sure to keep that safety record this time!

I think of the families of Captain Mike Tipoti and Captain Allen Velega, who aren’t here with us today, but probably would have been. I know you’ll take care of each other out there, and stay safe for your families.

Our territory has sent firefighters to California many times, sometimes not this big of a group, and always with little fanfare, not expecting publicity. Following the group in 2017 though, I had the special opportunity to thank our firefighters in a congressional hearing on the wildfires at the time, and it was a joy to let that audience and Members of Congress know our people were serving bravely.

When the fire bell rings, our brave men and women respond. I know the firefighting community is a close-knit group extending throughout this great country all the way to our islands in the South Pacific.

In America Samoa we are blessed with abundant rainfall, and God willing, our green islands will never have a massive wildfire like these, but we know from Lahaina that we have to be prepared for the unimaginable, and you are ready — in part because your skills are put to good use here, where there are millions of acres to be saved!

I serve in the House with Chairman Bruce Westerman of Arkansas, and he happens to be the only professional forester by trade in the Congress. He has been leading our committee and is very focused on working to prevent wildfires through better management while funding and encouraging the best possible training and support for all of you. I hope that in coming years these wildfires will be less, but there will always be dry, challenging years in these regions, so I can promise support for our firefighters will always be at the forefront of priorities.

Thank you for answering the call in a time of need, and thank you for your selflessness!

You are part of a long tradition of courage, in both Samoan culture and firefighting culture worldwide, and I commend that spirit in each of you. I hope that you’re encouraged today to know the people of American Samoa love and respect you, and strongly support and appreciate you.

Thank you, God bless all of you!”