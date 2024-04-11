2024 Flag Day government holiday set for one day — Wednesday, April 17

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — “Let us honor our Forefathers for their vision and wisdom in freely ceding the future of our people to a great nation,” Gov. Lemanu P.S. Mauga said in his Flag Day memorandum issued Monday, April 8.

Flag Day, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, will be observed as a holiday in American Samoa and all government offices will be closed and normal activities will be suspended on that day.

Employees of the American Samoa Government who are not required to perform essential services shall be excused from their duties. Employees required to perform duties on that day will receive holiday wages in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

“I encourage you all to take time to reflect on the significant impact of that moment in our history and to celebrate our longstanding union with the United States of America,” the governor wrote in his memorandum.

In a memorandum issued the same day by Chief of Staff Loa Tuimavave Tauapa’i Laupola, he announced that in preparation for the event, all departments, agencies, offices and authorities of the American Samoa Government are required to take part in this year's Flag Day clean-up and decorations. Please note that the Island-Wide Clean up Committee (IWCC) clean-up and beautification for this month, initiated preparations for the 2024 Flag Day celebration. Clean-up and beautification started April 8 and should be completed no later than April 11, 2024,

The decorations by the IWCC consists of fili launiu and avapui and is contingent upon any village efforts for the Village Beautification Competition. IWCC beautification efforts are meant to cover any area that will not be decorated by participating villages.

Please make sure to coordinate with your IWCC Zone Leaders (ASPA, AS-EPA, DPW, DMWR, DOH & DOC).

“As always, your full support of these efforts and continued dedication to keep our island clean and beautiful and ushering in the patriotic spirit in this year's Flag Day celebration is greatly appreciated.”

Samoa News should point out that because it is a local holiday, federal offices, including the US Post Office will probably be open.

It’s unknown at this time if the Territorial Bank of American Samoa will be closed as a formal announcement has not been made. However, as it is a government-owned entity, Samoa News notes it will probably be closed to celebrate the territory’s flag day.