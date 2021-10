16th Annual 2021 Tattoo Fest and Ka Palolo Festival at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar: Tisa and Candyman invite you to celebrate the Samoan culture at two big October events. Get ready for the 16th Annual 2021 Tattoo Fest and Ka Palolo Festival at Tisa’s Barefoot Bar in Alega, American Samoa and online worldwide. Details on the two events in this issue. [SN file photo]