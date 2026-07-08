Summer Youth Employment program (SYEP) photo & caption
Wed, 07/08/2026 - 7:25am
From inspections and plant propagation to permits and traditional agricultural practices, Summer Youth Employment program (SYEP) participants at the American Samoa Department of Agriculture gained valuable hands-on experience while learning about the many ways the Department serves our community. We're proud of their hard work, curiosity, and dedication, and we look forward to watching them continue to learn and grow throughout the program. [Facebook photo]