Members of Starkist Samoa’s Finance Department kept the judges and employees entertained during their mixed song compilation that won them the Starkist’s 60th Anniversary Singing Contest on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Dubbed Charlie Survivors, the all-men group won a $600 cash prize and 60 cases of tuna. The e winning team will be a special guest at the 7th annual Samoana Jazz & Arts Festival this year. [photo: L Poasa]