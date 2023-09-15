Samoana entertains photo & caption
The Samoana High School choir was part of the entertainment at the welcoming program for US-DOE teams from the Insular Affairs Office of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of Special Education Programs taking part in a joint monitoring effort in the territory. The monitoring visitation is to ensure the adherence to federal educational standards, promote student success, and support the continuous improvement of educational programs in American Samoa. [ASG photo]