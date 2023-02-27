Olympic Heart Day photo & caption

A group of cyclists making their rounds at Lions Park on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 during Olympic Heart Day — an event that encouraged the public to be active for a healthy heart. It was organized by missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Dr. Eric Carter, his wife Sister Allison Carter with the support of the LBJ Hospital, Department of Health, and the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC). [photo: faaTalanoa Media]