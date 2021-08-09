New book sheds light on development of Christian churches in the islands

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A new book focusing on church life and development in the Samoan islands was launched last Friday morning at Sadie’s by the Sea Samoan Fale. Pastors and leaders from several churches attended the launching ceremony, which was hosted by the author of the book, Fuimaono Fini Aitaoto.

The book is meant to provide a source of information to assist students in Bible Colleges, Seminaries and Universities with their theses and dissertations.

It’s titled “Progress and Development of the Churches in the Samoan Islands: Early 21st Century”. According to Fuimaono, this is his second book.

After writing his first book — translated: “The History of the Assemblies of God Church in American Samoa in 2011, Fuimaono realized that he still had ample underutilized capacity and yearning for compiling church-related activities and facts.

Furthermore, church related issues continued to intrigue him as he struggled to understand the various obscure religious doctrines that the different denominations continually disseminate; and according to the author — confusing the local Samoan residents and sometimes contradicting their own actions and beliefs.

The author said that in 2010 during a weekend discussion with a foreign Jehovah’s Witness member, he was asked about the different doctrines and beliefs of the various church local churches. “My reply was that the variety of beliefs and doctrines have confused me,” Fuimaono said.

The Jehovah Witness member replied, “Well said.”

According to Fuimaono, maybe this confusion and his inability to personally resolve religious ideas to his own satisfaction partially drove him to write this second book.

“There is ample literature on the history and developments of churches in Samoa and the Pacific from the late 1800s to the 1980s, available from various sources, but there is a lack of an update on relatively new church developments, issues and activities during the beginning of the 21st Century,” Fuimaono said, adding that “this book should help fill that void.”

If you’re interested in church-related events in the American Samoan islands during the early twenty-first century, “then you need this book.”

Following up on his first book on the history of the Assemblies of God Church in American Samoa, Fuimaono, delves deeper into church life on these Pacific Islands.

Geared for Bible college students, pastor, and researchers, Fuimaono answers questions such as;

• What role has Christianity played in the lives of most Samoans?

• What notable changes have recently occurred within American Samoa’s churches?

• What is the financial conditions of various churches?

• What role does politics play in church life?

Fuimaono has more than sixty years of experience as a member of the LMS, CCCS and AOG churches, serving in various capacities.

He earned his Master of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health as well as various certificates from schools including Harvard and M.I.T and also worked as consultant for a U.S Federal Government program for about 10 years.