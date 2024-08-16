Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Matatula Elementary School's multipurpose center breaks ground photo & caption

Fri, 08/16/2024 - 8:59am
Matatula Elementary School's multipurpose center groundbreaking

At the groundbreaking at Matatula Elementary School's multipurpose center this past Monday, Director Faleosina Voigt of the Department of Public Works provided a brief overview of the project, noting that the building will be approximately 80 feet long and 60 feet wide. She congratulated Golden State Investment (Golden Island Services) on winning the construction bid, with a total project cost of $836,000. Construction will officially begin this Friday, August 16, 2024. [courtesy photo]

 

Copyright © 2024 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media