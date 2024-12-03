A look at one of the scenes of Hairspray photo & caption

A look at one of the scenes of Hairspray, a rendition of the 1960s musical by ASCC’s House of Flying Daggers during their final show on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at ASCC. Here, Edna Trunblad (far left), played by Bahn Vaofua, and Velma Von Tussle (center) played by Jeval Faletolu, get into a heated encounter. The actors and actresses, primarily composed of college freshmen, delivered a superb performance that captivated the audience throughout all three nights. [photo: faaTalanoa Media]