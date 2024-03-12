Iakina Adventist Academy’s Finafinau chapter at election event photo & caption
Tue, 03/12/2024 - 8:34am
Students from various high schools participated in the 2023 Democratic Presidential Caucus last week to learn about the Democratic Party and and to meet some its members. Seen here are student members from the Iakina Adventist Academy’s Finafinau chapter that had the opportunity to be a part of the democratic process — an election event. Thank you to the Am Samoa Dems for the invitation! [ASG photo]