Endangered Species Act critical to survival of beloved ocean critters

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Ocean lovers in grades K–12 shared their love for endangered ocean animals through art. Youth in American Samoa, the Mariana Islands, and Hawai‘i celebrated 50 years of protecting marine life under the Endangered Species Act. Since 1973, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to protect and recover some of the most vulnerable wildlife on our planet under the Act.



"Protect These Gentle Giants" by Mary C., is 1st Place in American Samoa, grades 9–12, with an acrylic celebrating the success of the Endangered Species Act over the years. [courtesy photo]

"Turtles" by Ana L., won 1st Place in American Samoa, grades 3–5, with this colored pencil piece in the ESA@50 Ocean Art Contest. [courtesy photo]

"Oceanic Shapes" by Adam-Brian P., took 1st Place American Samoa, in grades K–2, with this construction paper, glue creation. [courtesy photo]