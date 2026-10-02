DOA GROWING HOME GARDENS OUTREACH AT NEIL’S ACE HOME CENTER photo & caption

A big thank you to Neil’s Ace Home Center for welcoming the Department of Agriculture for our Growing Home Gardens Outreach! And thank you to everyone in our community who stopped by, learned with us, and picked up some free seedlings. Learn simple gardening tips for growing healthy vegetables and get free seeds while they last today, Friday, Oct. 02 from 10a.m. to 1p.m. Together, we’re encouraging more families to grow fresh food, build gardening skills, and strengthen food production in our territory. [photo: ASDOA]