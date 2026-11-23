Pava’ia’i Elementary School students at last week’s 2nd annual D.E.A.R, (Drop Everything And Read) Week. Students were encouraged to find their own comfortable spot in the classroom, settle in with a good book, and enjoy 20 minutes of uninterrupted reading. Focused reading activities across the schools elementary classrooms — both private and public — are being held, including encouraging parents to take their child to the library to choose their favorite reading subjects, whenever they can. [Facebook photo]