DEAR Week photo & caption
Mon, 11/23/2026 - 7:09am
Pava’ia’i Elementary School students at last week’s 2nd annual D.E.A.R, (Drop Everything And Read) Week. Students were encouraged to find their own comfortable spot in the classroom, settle in with a good book, and enjoy 20 minutes of uninterrupted reading. Focused reading activities across the schools elementary classrooms — both private and public — are being held, including encouraging parents to take their child to the library to choose their favorite reading subjects, whenever they can. [Facebook photo]