Culture of Winning: “Polynesian Football Pride” premiers on Sunday

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — With a notable number of Polynesian players reaching the NFL, Fox Sports Films announced this week a new documentary — Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride, a film spotlighting Polynesian athletes in football. Executive produced by and featuring Miami Dolphins quarterback and pro-bowler Tua Tagovailoa, the film takes a deep dive into the pillars of Polynesian culture — faith, family, hard work and mentorship — and explores why these cornerstones drive unrivaled success on the field and create positive impact in their communities.

“FOX Sports is honored to partner with Tua Tagovailoa to celebrate the incredible Polynesian athletes who have made an indelible mark on the sport of football,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, Fox Sports said in a media release. “The film is a powerful celebration of faith, pride, perseverance and heart and furthers our commitment to telling impactful stories that resonate beyond the game.”

Polynesian players have been All-Pros, All-Rookies, Super Bowl Champions, Pro Bowlers, and Hall-of-Famers. Beginning with Hawaii State Champions, moving to elite college football powerhouses, and into Super Bowl-winning NFL teams — Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride features standout players sharing their personal stories firsthand. Joining Tagovailoa are Detroit Lions All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua, former University of Arizona offensive lineman and top 2025 NFL draft prospect Jonah Savaiinaea and nationally recognized football prospect Chris Henry Jr.

“I’m proud to share insight on what makes our Polynesian culture so special,” said Tagovailoa. “We have a rich heritage of success in football. I’m grateful for the legends who paved the way, inspiring us current NFL players to believe our dreams were possible, and humbled to help mentor and inspire the next wave of Polynesian stars in the sport. I hope football fans will find it inspirational.”

Through a blend of archival footage, candid locker room conversations and emotional family moments, the film reveals first-person intimate stories of how heritage fuels performance and passion, and tenacity defines each athlete. Viewers will gain insight into Tagovailoa’s rise from youth football in Hawaii to star NFL quarterback, Sewell’s family sacrifices after immigrating to the U.S. to pursue his football dream, and Nacua’s record-setting rookie season and deep connection to faith and family.

BACKGROUND

Culture of Winning: “Polynesian Football Pride is co-produced by Goat Farm Media, P&G Studios, dentsu entertainment and SMAC Entertainment. Executive producing the film, in addition to Tagovailoa, are Scotty McKnight and Caleb Grow with Goat Farm Media, Kimberly Doebereiner, Anna Saalfeld, and Peter Ries for P&G Studios and Gillette, and Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and FredAnthony Smith from SMAC Entertainment and Dan Discenza, Susan Jerrell and John Pollak from dentsu entertainment. Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder and Rita O’Dea from Fox Sports serve as producers. McKnight also serves as the film’s director with multi Emmy award-winning director of photography, Logan Cascia